First attempt!
88 / 365

First attempt!

I've joined an Art Class and this is my first try at a dog....A Red Setter to be exact.
He looks rather cross - I think someone's hidden the biscuits!
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
