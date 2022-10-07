Previous
In the deep dark wood! by jenbo
90 / 365

In the deep dark wood!

Tall trees. Away for a few days in West Wales, with the grandchildren.
7th October 2022 7th Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
24% complete

