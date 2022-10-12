Previous
Next
View from Jill Dando's garden by jenbo
95 / 365

View from Jill Dando's garden

Full of lethargy after having my Covid booster this evening.
This autumnal view was taken in our local park from Jill Dando's commemorative garden yesterday late afternoon.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise