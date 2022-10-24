Previous
'Stone the Crows' by jenbo
'Stone the Crows'

Meaning 'an expression of surprise'.....and he was!
One of the two culprits on the beach had just stolen his dinner from right under his nose!
Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Photo Details

