110 / 365
Unbelievable!!
This Marsh Harrier photobombed my capture of a distant Glastonbury Tor.
Must get myself a decent zoom lens!
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
12
12
365
COOLPIX S9050
27th October 2022 2:12pm
zoom
,
levels
,
somerset
,
prey
,
tor
,
glastonbury
,
photobomb
,
marshharrier
