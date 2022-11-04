Previous
I can do it Nanna! by jenbo
118 / 365

I can do it Nanna!

Overcoming her fears. My granddaughter mastering the rope walk in Newark Park.
A small window of fine weather in a very soggy week!
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
