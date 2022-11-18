Sign up
'I missed again'
Rushed down to catch the sunset over the sea....minutes too late - I missed again!!
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
10
1
365
COOLPIX S9050
18th November 2022 5:17pm
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
horizon
bkb in the city
Still a beautiful shot
November 18th, 2022
