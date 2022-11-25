Sign up
139 / 365
Time to go!
The See Monster has had it's time here and the long job of breaking up the installation and moving it somewhere else....I wonder where?
It has certainly divided opinion.
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
139
photos
11
followers
11
following
Tags
monster
,
oilplatform
