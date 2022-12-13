Sign up
157 / 365
'Look through any window' 🎵
A glimpse through the window of one of the local stores. Love that they always put on a show at Christmas. Magical.
13th December 2022
13th Dec 22
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
Views
4
365
COOLPIX S9050
13th December 2022 6:27pm
christmas
window
shop
star
display
decorations
