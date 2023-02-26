Previous
Favourite spot by jenbo
229 / 365

Favourite spot

This is becoming a favourite spot to catch a few shots.
The full glare of the setting sun is shielded by a building. It still throws out that lovely golden glow on the marine lake and surrounding plants.
Jenny

@jenbo
Photo Details

