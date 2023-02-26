Sign up
229 / 365
Favourite spot
This is becoming a favourite spot to catch a few shots.
The full glare of the setting sun is shielded by a building. It still throws out that lovely golden glow on the marine lake and surrounding plants.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
229
photos
11
followers
14
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
25th February 2023 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
glow
,
lake
,
tide
