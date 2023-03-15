Previous
The waitress - a lesson on acrylics by jenbo
242 / 365

Another attempt at acrylics today. Messy business! More paint on me than the paper!!
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
66% complete

John M ace
Wow!! Great work! This is really lovely.
March 15th, 2023  
