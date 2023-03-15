Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
242 / 365
The waitress - a lesson on acrylics
Another attempt at acrylics today. Messy business! More paint on me than the paper!!
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jenny
@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
242
photos
11
followers
14
following
66% complete
View this month »
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
15th March 2023 6:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paint
,
art
,
acrylic
,
lesson
,
waitress
John M
ace
Wow!! Great work! This is really lovely.
March 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close