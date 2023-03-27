Previous
Not far wrong there! by jenbo
Not far wrong there!

A bit of fun from one of Weston's local graffiti artists
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
