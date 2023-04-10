Previous
The little green frog by jenbo
275 / 365

The little green frog

Taken through glass and definitely out of focus!
But he was so intent on having his photo taken and posed beautifully for me!
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
76% complete



Photo Details

