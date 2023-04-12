Previous
Pit stop by jenbo
277 / 365

Pit stop

A dear little bumble bee taking a pit stop....or so I thought! On closer inspection, he had given up the fight!! Maybe too cold for them just yet!
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
kali ace
love how they just have a snooze on a flower bed
April 19th, 2023  
