Hello little lamb by jenbo
281 / 365

Hello little lamb

Lovely day spent with two of the grandsons at our local 'Farm' attraction. This little one was quite nosy and hoping we might have something to offer him....sorry mate, the goats had them all!!
16th April 2023 16th Apr 23

Jenny

@jenbo
I started this project to help me look at the beauty in the world around us and appreciate the things we see every day and...
