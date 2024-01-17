Previous
Stonewall by jenirainbow
9 / 365

Stonewall

A beautiful old flint wall. I must have walked past it hundreds of times, but this time, glowing in the evening sun, I just had to snap a photo.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
Photo Details

