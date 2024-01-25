Previous
Next
Shared Reflections by jenirainbow
12 / 365

Shared Reflections

An old man and his dog at the edge of the sea, with a receding tide. They are both reflected in the wet sand.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Really like how you composed this, the way that the waves create a point is wonderful.
January 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise