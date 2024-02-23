Previous
Pink Trike by jenirainbow
16 / 365

Pink Trike

A small, pink trike abandoned on a wet beach on a rainy day. It looked so lonely.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Jeni

@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
Walks @ 7 ace
Great find and wonderful PoV
February 25th, 2024  
