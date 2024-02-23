Sign up
16 / 365
Pink Trike
A small, pink trike abandoned on a wet beach on a rainy day. It looked so lonely.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
1
0
Jeni
@jenirainbow
I have taken pictures of some sort on and off since I was a kid, and I had a film SLR many years ago but...
17
photos
2
followers
8
following
4% complete
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
CLT-L09
Taken
24th February 2024 3:21pm
Tags
sand
,
sad
,
beach
,
pink
,
rainy
,
wet
,
lonely
,
trike
Walks @ 7
ace
Great find and wonderful PoV
February 25th, 2024
