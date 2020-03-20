Previous
Day 4 - Zennor Head by jennymdennis
Photo 1053

Day 4 - Zennor Head

A lovely walk from Zennor village to the coast and a short walk on the coastal path. Lovely to sprong flowers. Primroses, violets and celandines - where is the sun?
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
