Day 11 Social isolating Tavistock style by jennymdennis
Photo 1060

Day 11 Social isolating Tavistock style

He is looking for jobs to do and checking on the tents appears high on his list. Grandchildren this appears to be very spacious - maybe in the summer you would like to try it!
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
