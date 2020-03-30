Sign up
Photo 1063
Day 14 Much colder on the moor today.
Ponies and sheep were sheltering down the cricket pitch side of the moor today. I only had a short walk because the wind was so cold. Where has the blue sky gone?
30th March 2020
30th Mar 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
1063
photos
7
followers
3
following
291% complete
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
LLD-L31
Taken
30th March 2020 2:57pm
