Day 14 Much colder on the moor today.
Day 14 Much colder on the moor today.

Ponies and sheep were sheltering down the cricket pitch side of the moor today. I only had a short walk because the wind was so cold. Where has the blue sky gone?
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
