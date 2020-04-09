Previous
Day 24 A pony social distancing meeting on the moor. by jennymdennis
Day 24 A pony social distancing meeting on the moor.

I have seen the young foal in the middle nearly every day and observed how much it is growing and thriving. It is the only foal I have seen on the moor.
