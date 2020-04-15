Previous
Day 30 Today's surprise by jennymdennis
Photo 1079

Day 30 Today's surprise

A cheery chicken appeared on our doorstep today. Thank you girls. It is good to have surprises!
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
