Photo 1089
Day 40 Rhodedendron
This is one of my favourite rhodedendrons in our front garden. The flower doesn't last long but it is very pretty!
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
0
0
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
1089
7
3
298% complete
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Views
3
365
LLD-L31
25th April 2020 6:41pm
