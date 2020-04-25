Previous
Day 40 Rhodedendron by jennymdennis
Photo 1089

Day 40 Rhodedendron

This is one of my favourite rhodedendrons in our front garden. The flower doesn't last long but it is very pretty!
25th April 2020

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
