Previous
Next
Day 46 Another art course day by jennymdennis
Photo 1095

Day 46 Another art course day

This time a bluebell bank. It is difficult to get the right colour of bluebells but they ate often mingled with other pink flowers and green leaves so this is the best I could do. This 4 session course has been useful.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise