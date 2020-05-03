Previous
Next
Day 48 Ducklings by jennymdennis
Photo 1097

Day 48 Ducklings

Our permitted walk was along the canal this afternoon. There was a duck with 6 very young ducklings one yellow one and the rest dark brown. It was impossible to photograph them all together - this was the best I could do!
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
300% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise