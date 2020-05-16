Previous
Day 61 Pew Tor by jennymdennis
Day 61 Pew Tor

A shorter walk today. Some lovely views from the top of Pew Tor.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
