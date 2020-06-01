Previous
Day 77 Tavistock rose walk by jennymdennis
Photo 1126

Day 77 Tavistock rose walk

I walked down to Specsavers to get my specs made wearable - a very efficient service - and after purchasing a local made ice cream in a gluten free cone I strolled up through rose walk which is looking beautiful.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
