Photo 1126
Day 77 Tavistock rose walk
I walked down to Specsavers to get my specs made wearable - a very efficient service - and after purchasing a local made ice cream in a gluten free cone I strolled up through rose walk which is looking beautiful.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
1119
1120
1121
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
