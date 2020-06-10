Sign up
Photo 1135
Day 86 A Painting of Foxgloves
Today I had a second attempt at painting foxgloves this time with some infront of me. I used the ink pens given me as a gift from my lovely daughter.
10th June 2020
10th Jun 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
