Previous
Next
Day 86 A Painting of Foxgloves by jennymdennis
Photo 1135

Day 86 A Painting of Foxgloves

Today I had a second attempt at painting foxgloves this time with some infront of me. I used the ink pens given me as a gift from my lovely daughter.
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise