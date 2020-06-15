Day 91 A nuthatch not a petegrine!

After our first successful click and collect at our local Morrisons we were treated to a fabuluous afternoon watching 4 peregrine chicks and their parents at Plymbridge woods. We took our scope and got an excellent view of 2 chicks in the nest and the older two who were out of the nest but not flying. The male spent the whole time watching from a perch in a tree. Mother flew in with what I imagine was a pigeon. She fed the 2 in the nest and then flew over the other 2 dropping the remainder for them to share and indeed they did share. The only blight in the afternoon was the (sweet) dog whose owner believed she had a right to be anywhere and constantly knocking our telescope to upset the view was fine. He clearly had no idea what his dog was doing to annoy us! No chance of a photo of the peregrines so the nuthatch eas snapped!