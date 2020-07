A great sense of humour at Dousland.

I couldn't resist this photo. It brightened my day following our discovery of a water leak from a pipe in a bedroom into our dining room. It has all been fixed but not without a new ballcock in our central heating tank in the attic! I wonder if tomorrow's surprise will be a visit from Openreach to restore our landline and broadband - but that may be too hopeful it is only a week since they were last here!