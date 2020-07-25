Sign up
Photo 1177
Now how do I eat these?
He left his mask in the car but nothing was going to stop him buying me an ice cream! Lovely ices at Calstock!
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Jenny Dennis
@jennymdennis
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
LLD-L31
Taken
25th July 2020 3:43pm
Exif
View Info
