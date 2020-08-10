Previous
A sunny afternoon walk. by jennymdennis
Photo 1194

A sunny afternoon walk.

This morning was plagued with thunder and lightning by the afternoon it was warm enough to go out without coats on and dry. We watched a golfer tee off and kill a jackdaw when it was struck by the ball!.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
