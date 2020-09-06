Previous
Our 45th wedding anniversary. by jennymdennis
Our 45th wedding anniversary.

We have had a lively day started with attending church for the firstvtime sincevthe end of March followed by roast lunch at the Mary Tavy Inn and then a lovely sunny afternoon at the Garden House.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Jenny Dennis

