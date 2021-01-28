Previous
Lockdown 3 day 23 by jennymdennis
Lockdown 3 day 23

Blue Iris have appeared in the tubs I planted for last winter. Good to have a second year out of them!
28th January 2021

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
