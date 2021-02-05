Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 31 by jennymdennis
Photo 1304

Lockdown 3 Day 31

I was surprised to see how much these have spread. They have been reluctant to grow in our garden and there were only a few last year. There are some more appearing out the ground everyday guess I have chosen a spot they like!
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Jenny Dennis

Photo Details

