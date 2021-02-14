Previous
Lockdown 3 Day 40 by jennymdennis
Photo 1312

Lockdown 3 Day 40

Valentine's treats. A cream tea and a surprise bar of chocolate from neighbours. Lovely after a morning in bed resting after the vaccination yesterday!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Jenny Dennis

@jennymdennis
