Lockdown 3 Day 47 by jennymdennis
Lockdown 3 Day 47

On the day the roadmap out of lockdown was announced we went for a walk near Morwellham. Plenty of water around.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Jenny Dennis

