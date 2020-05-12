Previous
Good to be Home by jetr
Good to be Home

Back from Alaska! It was a whirlwind 4 months this time and I didn't take the time for photos, but it's good to be home and I'm looking forward to getting back in the saddle!
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
