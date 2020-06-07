Sign up
Photo 1129
King of the Mountain
A buffalo sculpture on a nearby hillside that looks down on the highway.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
1
1
Joan
ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
1196
photos
74
followers
81
following
309% complete
1122
1123
1124
1125
1126
1127
1128
1129
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
7th June 2020 11:40am
Privacy
Public
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
buffalo
,
montana
,
sagebrush
,
country-roads
,
big-sky
gloria jones
ace
Super capture with a great leading line and sense of scale
June 7th, 2020
