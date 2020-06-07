Previous
King of the Mountain by jetr
Photo 1129

King of the Mountain

A buffalo sculpture on a nearby hillside that looks down on the highway.
7th June 2020

Joan

ace
@jetr
It looks like this is my 7th year with 365 and after retiring last spring, my husband and I agreed to go back to Alaska...
Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super capture with a great leading line and sense of scale
June 7th, 2020  
