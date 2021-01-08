Sign up
Photo 1138
Heading to Idaho
Looking west
8th January 2021
8th Jan 21
1
1
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, 2020 was a complete wash for me, for a lot of reasons. We spent the first half of the year in Alaska again, and...
1205
photos
68
followers
73
following
1131
1132
1133
1134
1135
1136
1137
1138
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
8th January 2021 11:15am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
mountains
,
idaho
,
montana
TinaB
ace
Stunning view!
January 9th, 2021
