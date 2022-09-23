Previous
Next
Big News by jetr
Photo 1182

Big News

Not terribly exciting for you, but BIG news for us! The school parking lot is FINALLY being paved this weekend! We don't often see this many pieces of big equipment in our little town, but they all came together this weekend to get it done.
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
323% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise