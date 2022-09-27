Sign up
Photo 1187
It Has Begun
First freeze of the season. No snow yet, but frozen puddles and chips of ice. Frost on the vehicles. I am not readyl.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
0
0
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1255
photos
52
followers
61
following
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
1187
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th September 2022 6:12am
Tags
ice
,
reflections
,
alaska
,
frost
,
frozen
,
puddles
,
arctic
