It Has Begun by jetr
It Has Begun

First freeze of the season. No snow yet, but frozen puddles and chips of ice. Frost on the vehicles. I am not readyl.
27th September 2022 27th Sep 22

Joan

@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
