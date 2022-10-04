Previous
Bland but Exciting by jetr
Photo 1194

Bland but Exciting

A foggy evening, the calm before another coastal storm coming our way from Russia. But something - fish probably - brought up the seals. Dozens and dozens of seals. (All the black specks on the water's surface.)
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
327% complete

Ellen Bogenschutz ace
I've never seen that many seals together!
October 5th, 2022  
