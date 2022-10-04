Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1194
Bland but Exciting
A foggy evening, the calm before another coastal storm coming our way from Russia. But something - fish probably - brought up the seals. Dozens and dozens of seals. (All the black specks on the water's surface.)
4th October 2022
4th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1262
photos
53
followers
60
following
327% complete
View this month »
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th October 2022 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
ocean
,
storm
,
alaska
,
arctic
,
seals
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
I've never seen that many seals together!
October 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close