Photo 1200
Steely Sky
The view from my classroom again, but what a difference a month makes!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Joan
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
ocean
,
alaska
,
arctic
,
seascape
