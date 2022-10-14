Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1202
Serene
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
1
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
1270
photos
52
followers
60
following
329% complete
View this month »
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
1201
1202
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th October 2022 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
landscape
,
alaska
,
lagoon
,
arctic
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, layers, light
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close