Photo 1204
Ice Floes
The ice has begun moving south with the currents, heading for the Bering Strait & drifting into Kotzebue Sound.
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
winter
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
alaska
,
arctic
