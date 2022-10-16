Previous
Next
Ice Floes by jetr
Photo 1204

Ice Floes

The ice has begun moving south with the currents, heading for the Bering Strait & drifting into Kotzebue Sound.
16th October 2022 16th Oct 22

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
329% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise