Photo 1208
Frozen
Same viewpoint as a couple of days ago, but the water has finally frozen over. Pushed up broken ice in the foreground of the movement we had previously.
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Joan
ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
alaska
,
arctic
