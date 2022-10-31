Previous
Next
Frozen by jetr
Photo 1208

Frozen

Same viewpoint as a couple of days ago, but the water has finally frozen over. Pushed up broken ice in the foreground of the movement we had previously.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise