Photo 1231
Rusted Useless
3rd September 2023
3rd Sep 23
Joan
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd September 2023 3:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scissors
rust
antique
Joanne Diochon
A sad case of neglect. LOL
September 5th, 2023
