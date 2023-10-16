Previous
Old Bones by jetr
Photo 1251

Old Bones

I love this time of year when the tree branches show so starkly against the fall colors.
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Joan

ace
@jetr
Well, I did retire but began pursuing quilting instead of photography! Plus rebuilding an old house - still a work in progress. But Alaska desperately...
342% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise